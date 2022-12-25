Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

