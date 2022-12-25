Coin98 Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $36.86 million and $7.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.49 or 0.01458279 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008390 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000473 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.25 or 0.01724150 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

