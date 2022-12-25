Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $757.88 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $757.88 million and $6.26 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,181.25 or 0.07038566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $889.41 or 0.05300171 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00496202 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.58 or 0.29400202 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.