Colorado Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

