Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 1.7% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

