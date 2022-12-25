Comparing Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$10.46 million N/A N/A Xenetic Biosciences $1.16 million 4.05 -$5.64 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.9% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,011.11%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,190.32%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Context Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -33.40% -31.28% Xenetic Biosciences -445.07% -42.52% -39.58%

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers. The company is also developing CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of an anti-claudin 6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for gynaecologic cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

