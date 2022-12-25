Concordium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.15 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market cap of $49.15 million and approximately $615,900.64 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

