Conflux Price Hits $0.0228 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $47.58 million and approximately $848,707.56 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00408051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00859821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00096047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00601651 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00256262 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02311218 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,400,229.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

