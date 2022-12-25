Conflux Price Reaches $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $840,933.55 worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,810.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00399257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00861877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.45 or 0.00597579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00255524 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02311218 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,400,229.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

