Contrasting Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 55.66% 31.52% RADA Electronic Industries 5.29% 3.76% 2.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.58 $25.07 million $0.12 109.59 RADA Electronic Industries $117.24 million 4.19 $25.07 million $0.12 82.26

RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and RADA Electronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 RADA Electronic Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.49%. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats RADA Electronic Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; and avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces, critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection, and counter-drone applications. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

