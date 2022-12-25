Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,047.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 32,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 641,408 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,354,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

