Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

