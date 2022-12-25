Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $635.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Tigress Financial from $678.00 to $635.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $552.00.

COST stock opened at $462.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.30. The firm has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

