Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

