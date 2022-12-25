Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $555,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,098,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,038,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

