Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.08.

