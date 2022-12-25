Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 63,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

