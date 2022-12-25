Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.