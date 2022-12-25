Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMCV opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
