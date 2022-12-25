Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 10.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.