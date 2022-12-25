Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $109.83 million and $14.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005919 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

