CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRHM opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. CRH Medical has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01.
