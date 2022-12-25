CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $90.20 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00508003 USD and is down -18.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

