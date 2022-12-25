CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

