Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Cyren Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cyren has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.
About Cyren
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
