DataHighway (DHX) Reaches One Day Volume of $145,596.98

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $83.87 million and $145,596.98 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00015533 BTC on popular exchanges.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,978,560 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.77605367 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,651.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

