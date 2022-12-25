DataHighway Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $136,139.38 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00016175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $87.11 million and approximately $136,139.38 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,978,208 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.77605367 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,651.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

