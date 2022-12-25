David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

