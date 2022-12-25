David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned 1.82% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAPR. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,426,000.

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.20 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

