David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Sells 1,086 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.1% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after buying an additional 256,652 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

