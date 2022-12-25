DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.70 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. DEI has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $984.68 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00409016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.