Dent (DENT) Hits Market Cap of $59.04 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $59.04 million and $7.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

