Dero Market Cap Achieves $46.44 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.53 or 0.00021010 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $73,685.65 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,815.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00393645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00857183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00095103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.23 or 0.00596061 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00255418 BTC.

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,144,113 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

