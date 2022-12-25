Dero One Day Trading Volume Hits $70,616.97 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Dero has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $46.90 million and approximately $70,616.97 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00021141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,877.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.91 or 0.00408326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00859919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00602167 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00256823 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,145,296 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.