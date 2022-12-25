dForce USD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,606.29 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and $1,606.29 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00409016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00030649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000322 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99587284 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

