dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.89 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $2,063.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00408289 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00030548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000930 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99587284 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

