dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Tops $204.89 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $2,065.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00400033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00017963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000346 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99587284 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,701.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.