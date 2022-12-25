Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) VP Sells $275,563.52 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

