DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.55.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

