DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $124.63 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. DigiByte has a market cap of $124.63 million and $2.41 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,787.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00391419 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021786 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.78 or 0.00856435 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00095706 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00596838 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00256694 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,896,966,647 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
