Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,569 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 22.4% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $28,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $21.59 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

