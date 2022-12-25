Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $280.03

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.03 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.52). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.52), with a volume of 23,951 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £429.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1,208.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.78.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other news, insider Howard Williams acquired 126 shares of Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £359.10 ($436.22).

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

