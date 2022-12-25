Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $174.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.