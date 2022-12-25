Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

