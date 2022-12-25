Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,500 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,698,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,499,000 after acquiring an additional 252,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 191,207 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

