Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.98

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.98 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 69.30 ($0.84). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.84), with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £57.63 million and a PE ratio of 2,310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.59.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers CAD architecture software under the Arcon Evo; Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative building information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualizer software.

