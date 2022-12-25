Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.44 million and approximately $16,961.12 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,757,103 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.