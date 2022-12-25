Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,548 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEFA. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 154.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

HEFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 714,823 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51.

