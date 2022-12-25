Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,611,000 after acquiring an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,082,000 after acquiring an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.13. 863,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

