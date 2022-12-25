Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,642 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CME Group by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CME Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 48,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.33. 1,312,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,037. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average of $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

