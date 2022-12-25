Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Empirical Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.85. 12,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,038. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.